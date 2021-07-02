Ransomware hits hundreds of U.S. companies, security firm says A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according to a cybersecurity researcher whose company was responding to the incident. U.K. prime minister's office condemns toppling of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II statues The toppling of statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in Winnipeg has drawn condemnation from the office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 'We've never seen litter like this': Lethbridge mermaid cleaning up the coulees A recent survey by the World Wildlife Fund Canada found a significant spike in the amount of single-use food packaging litter on Canadian shorelines over the course of the pandemic. Two wildfires in northern Saskatchewan posing a concern: SPSA The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says there are two wildfires of concern in the northern part of the province.