Rapid antigen tests now available for Manitobans at provincial testing sites

Asymptomatic Manitobans are now able to pick up rapid antigen tests at provincial COVID-19 testing sites.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said Manitobans have been asking to have rapid tests at home just in case they get sick.

"This was not really possible before due to supply, but now as we received more supply, we are going to make more tests available to Manitobans," Roussin said.

He said Manitobans who do not have symptoms can pick up a rapid test kit at provincial testing sites. He said the supply is better, so Manitobans do not need to rush out to pick up the tests.

Manitobans can receive up to two test kits per visit. The results or the test are not required to be reported, however, if someone tests positive they are required to self-isolate.

"This will allow Manitobans to have some on hand if you or someone in your home does develop symptoms," Roussin said.

"We are working with community partners as well to distribute these rapid antigen tests. Our focus is to reduce any potential barriers to individuals and to families accessing these tests."

He said United Way just received a shipment of 16,000 tests to be distributed to social services, along with senior and newcomer organizations.