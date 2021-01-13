What a day.

The Alberta Clipper is still in its infancy as I write this in the 6 o'clock hour. It will advance to the Saskatchewan-Manitoba boundary by this evening, with its fast-moving face driving 10-20 cm of snow north of Edmonton in winter storm warnings. Near its core, freezing rain is the big factor, where Edmonton could see a few millimetres drop.

Half of the province is under some variant of warning right now. A bubble encompassing the majority of southern Alberta (Calgary excluded) faces wind warnings where gusts of up to 110 km/h are possible as the Clipper's cold front strikes out. The heaviest band of wind warnings isn't as likely to affect Calgary, as it develops east of us.

In layman's terms: conditions in Calgary today will be mild to start, then drop off in the wake of a chill wind that may drive showers until our temperature falls low enough to support flurries. Our accumulations will be muted.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Cold front, downtrend, rainfall into flurries possible, 70-80 km/h gusts

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -2 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Two photos today: Let's start with Susan's snap of a homemade Zamboni to commemorate the start of the 2021 NHL hockey season.

And another photo of the roll cloud sunrise, submitted by Don.

