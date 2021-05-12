Rapid COVID-19 screening program for local businesses launches in Windsor-Essex

Local business owners will now have access to free rapid COVID-19 tests to help detect cases in the workplace that might otherwise be missed.

The Windsor-Essex, Leamington District, and Amherstburg Chambers of Commerce announced the roll-out of the StaySafe rapid antigen screening program aimed at giving small and medium-sized businesses an “additional tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Screening with rapid tests provides an extra layer of defense against the spread of the virus by identifying people who are not showing symptoms of infection but maybe carrying COVID-19 into their workplaces and communities,” a news release from the chambers says. “These initiatives are an important tool for detecting cases of COVID-19 but are not a substitute for current safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing a mask, hand washing, and staying home if sick.”

Business owners can now place orders for the screening kits through WEStaySaf.ca. There will be four pick-up locations available throughout Essex County.

The federal and Ontario governments have helped to make the kits available free of charge.

People will be able to use the kits to self-swab using a COVID-19 rapid antigen point-of-care screening test under the supervision of a trained person.

For information on how businesses can order the screening kits visit WEStaySafe.ca