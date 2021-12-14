Rapid COVID-19 test kits in high demand at public libraries in N.S.

If your local library is out of free rapid COVID-19 test kits, Halifax Public Libraries says don’t worry, more are on the way.

The kits were introduced to public libraries across Nova Scotia on Monday.

A spokesperson says stock levels vary by location, adding libraries are still receiving packs from the province.

“Many community members are already in the habit of picking up items at the library and we want them to also incorporate rapid testing kits into part of their routine,” said Ken Williment, Halifax Public Libraries manager of programming and community engagement.

A total of 400,000 tests, which come in kits of five, will be available at the libraries. They can be used at home for people ages three and up.

Library locations across the province are scheduled to receive more tests throughout the week.