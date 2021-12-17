Rapid COVID-19 tests to be available for free at First Nations schools in Manitoba

Rapid COVID-19 test kits are being made available for free at 63 First Nations schools in Manitoba.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Education Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement in a news release on Friday, saying the rapid tests will be available to students in Kindergarten to Grade 6.

According to the Manitoba government, the province has gotten a limited supply of rapid antigen tests from the federal government.

Because the supply is limited, the province will begin distribution at First Nation schools and expand to other school divisions as it receives more supplies.

Provincial officials explained that before winter break, students will receive a rapid test kit, which includes five tests, to take home so that they can be tested every three to four days as they return to school. The province intends for the students to use these tests as they return from winter break.

“While our best tools for families to celebrate safely this holiday season are still vaccination, staying home when you are sick, mask use and reducing contacts, rapid tests are another tool that can be used to help screen for cases and provide peace of mind to parents and caregivers,” Gordon said in a news release.

The province has received 110,000 tests for this initiative so far. It said this is enough for 10,000 students at schools on reserves, and 12,000 students at off-reserve schools.

Manitoba expects to get another 110,000 tests soon, but is waiting to confirm a delivery date.

Health officials said the program is voluntary, and is meant to give families and educators peace of mind as they return to school in the new year.

”We know many children under the age of 11 have not yet had the chance to become fully immunized, which is why are targeting the tests to younger students,” Cullen said.

“As we receive more tests, we will provide kits to other school divisions to ensure we can keep schools open and a safe place for children to learn.”

Families are not required to report the results of the test to the schools. However, the province recommends that if a student tests positive, families should follow public health advice and confirm the results with a PCR test.

The province notes the manufacturer recommends that these tests be reserved for specific locations, such as workplaces; however, Manitoba public health officials have approved them for personal use.