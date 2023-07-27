Rapid housing project in North Central Regina breaks ground

A collection of 30 new rapid housing units are officially under construction in North central Regina – promising shelter for some of Canada’s most vulnerable.

The project, located on 1066 and 1076 Angus Street, will be operated by the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) once completed.

“These homes will offer crucial support to individuals at risk of homelessness, including youth aging out of care, young adults seeking a secure home, single parents, and families, with the flexibility to accommodate intergenerational living,” a news release from the centre read.

The project received $6.6 million in funding in the latest round of investments by the federal Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) cities stream.

The $4 billion program is expected to create 4,500 affordable housing units across Canada.

For Kimberly Wenger, the executive director of NCFC, the investment fills a dire need in the North Central neighbourhood.

“For years, the state of housing infrastructure in the North Central community in Regina has been in grave need of investment,” she said.

“Many houses [and] buildings are run down, inhabitable, boarded up and creating a safety hazard for residents. The last few months have been exciting and very rewarding but mostly hopeful. I have witnessed the impact that collaborative partnerships and financial investments can make to work towards solutions to the housing crisis.”

“The City of Regina recognizes that safe, affordable housing is needed in our city and contributes to the well-being of our residents,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.

“Having a community organization with deep roots and relationships in North Central will be vital to the success of this new multi-family residential building.”

The development is scheduled to be completed by November of 2024.