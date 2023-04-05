Rapid melt could lead water levels to spike in Sudbury

Conservation Sudbury issued a water safety statement Wednesday.

The agency said a series of weather systems are expected to bring a mix of snow and rain in the next 48 hours.

Although water levels are currently within the normal seasonal range, warmer temperatures could accelerate snowmelt and cause a sudden rise in water levels and flow.

The agency is asking residents to monitor known low-lying hazard areas where overland flooding could become an issue.

“With the tail end of Easter weekend we are seeing warming temperatures coming and rain and some warm days next week,” said Carl Jorgensen of Conservation Sudbury.

“And when that starts to move -- hopefully it won't move too quickly -- but when things start to melt, it could go quickly so people really should be aware of might be happening in the next couple of weeks.”

Conservation Sudbury said public safety is the No. 1 priority, especially for children who may be attracted to the edge of creeks or rivers and fast-flowing water where the banks will be slippery and unsafe.