Rapid melt, wet weather lead to flood concerns in Greater Sudbury

Recent warmer temperatures have led to flooding concerns in parts of Sudbury.

On Sunday, Conservation Sudbury expanded its flood watch to the Whitson and Vermillion rivers.

Signs barricade Centennial Park in the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish, warning onlookers of the high water levels.

Some have tried to drive down a path leading to a boat launch, but all have turned back, saying the water was up to two feet deep.

“The water was halfway up there truck and I didn’t want to flood out and get stuck there, so it was no go for today. The flooding is pretty brutal here,” one person said.

“I think it’s the highest I’ve seen in 12 years or so,” said another.

Carl Jorgensen of Conservation Sudbury said while it’s not unusual to see flooding in low-lying areas at this time of year, it’s a bit more than we’re used to.

“The low-lying areas in flood planes are starting to see water coming in to those areas,” Jorgensen said.

“I was just out going around the region having a look at various areas, and there were places where roads have been closed, short sections of them. But these are happening in low-lying areas.”

Meanwhile, up the street from Centennial Park at Holiday Beach Campground, the road leading in is washed away.

In Garson, resident Bill Gibson was even able to take his boat out on his street.

“I guess I like to do goofy things for fun and I went down there, grabbed a paddle and away I went,” Gibson said.

The lifelong resident of Sudbury said he hasn’t seen the water levels this high before.

Residents are being asked to monitor water levels and avoid areas with fast-flowing water.

The flood watch will be in place until Friday, but with rain in the forecast for the next few days, Conservation Sudbury said it could be extended.