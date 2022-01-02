Rapid test kits handed out early at Billings Bridge mall, causing lineups and frustration

A planned rapid antigen test kit pop-up at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre on Sunday went ahead much earlier than scheduled, causing those who arrived at the advertised time to leave empty-handed.

In a now-deleted statement on its Facebook page, the mall said the tests were scheduled to arrive much earlier than 11 a.m., as advertised by the Ontario government, and sought clarification, but never received it.

"We are glad that those who came out were able to get a test kit and sad for those who did not. They were scheduled to come earlier in the morning so we were just as confused when it was advertised for 11 a.m.," the post said. "We did reach out for clarification but with the holidays we did not receive a confirmation. While they are advertising 9:30 a.m. tomorrow, we recommend you come earlier. They will be handed out in the same location and that is outside by the office tower by entrance # 10 were (sic) we hope you will receive a kit. Many thanks."

The statement was a reply under an earlier Facebook post by the mall at 7:36 a.m. saying the testing kits were being handed out. The post has since been deleted.

The Ontario government had announced that rapid tests would be available at Billings Bridge as of 11 a.m. It was one of two pop-ups in Ottawa Sunday, the other being at Place d'Orléans.

When asked whether the mall was handing the kits out at 11 a.m., as advertised by the province, the mall replied that they were available hours early.

"You can pick one up now," the mall's account said at 8:12 a.m. in a reply.

Sunday's Billings Bridge pop-up has since been removed from the Ontario government web page showing pop-up locations, though cached version of the page did not show any changes to the start time of 11 a.m.

There are six other pop-up rapid testing sites in Ottawa this week. The posted times are as provided by the Ontario government.