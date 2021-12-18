Rapid test pop-up coming to Barrhaven this coming week
The Ontario government says there will be four chances to pick up free rapid antigen tests in Ottawa this coming week as it rolls out its holiday testing blitz ahead of Christmas.
Throughout December to mid-January, up to two million rapid tests will be provided free of charge at pop-up sites in high-traffic locations such as malls, retail settings, holiday markets, public libraries and transit hubs, the province says.
In Ottawa, only one location has so far been announced; the Minto Barrhaven Recreation Centre at 3500 Cambrian Rd. The tests will be available starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Nine other locations are expected to be announced in the coming days. Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says the province has chosen 10 pop-up sites in Ottawa to distribute rapid tests.
Kingston residents lined up by the hundreds for hours Saturday to receive rapid tests. No other pop-up locations in the region have been announced to date.
Some LCBO locations were offering rapid antigen test kits, but the LCBO says its total supply has run out.
-
Homicide investigators called after fatal stabbing at MetrotownHomicide detectives have been called after a stabbing at Metrotown late Sunday morning.
-
Some Winkler stores not adhering to public health ordersWith the province taking action to ramp up restrictions starting Tuesday, some people in the Morden and Winkler area feel there’s a lack of regard for the rules that are already in place.
-
U of C cancels in-person exams, possibility for delay to on campus instruction come 2022The University of Calgary cancelled the remainder of in-person exams for this semester due to rising cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
-
'You're going to see a wave of bankruptcies': Ontario Chamber calls for business subsidies in face of new restrictionsThe Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling on governments to provide financial support to small businesses as a result of new restrictions put in place to curb the spread of rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Regina couple builds large Christmas village in their homeThirty years ago Ken Gareau’s mother gifted his wife a little church figurine and it was the beginning of what is now a village that fills the couple’s front room.
-
People rush to Newmarket to get rapid antigen tests ahead of ChristmasDays before Christmas morning, many people in Ontario are rushing to get their rapid antigen tests.
-
-
Midland group sells cookbooks to help grandmothers in AfricaA group of volunteers in Midland have decided to create cookbooks for a good cause.
-
Edmonton charities still need donations to support holiday campaigns as demand increasesAs the days to Christmas count down, several local charities are making the final holiday season push for help — with many still far from fundraising targets.