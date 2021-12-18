Rapid test pop-up coming to Barrhaven this coming week; one in Kingston Saturday
The Ontario government says there will be four chances to pick up free rapid antigen tests in Ottawa this coming week as it rolls out its holiday testing blitz ahead of Christmas.
Throughout December to mid-January, up to two million rapid tests will be provided free of charge at pop-up sites in high-traffic locations such as malls, retail settings, holiday markets, public libraries and transit hubs, the province says.
In Ottawa, only one location has so far been announced; the Minto Barrhaven Recreation Centre at 3500 Cambrian Rd. The tests will be available starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Nine other locations are expected to be announced in the coming days. Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says the province has chosen 10 pop-up sites in Ottawa to distribute rapid tests.
Kingston residents can seek rapid antigen tests at the Rideau Heights Community Centre at 85 MacCauley St. today starting at 12:15 p.m.
Some LCBO locations were offering rapid antigen test kits, but the LCBO says its total supply has run out.
