Rapid testing being considered as COVID-19 cases increase at schools in Sudbury

There are currently four outbreaks at schools in Greater Sudbury, prompting school boards in the area to work with the local health unit to consider having rapid COVID-19 tests available for students.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said it’s working closely with the four school boards in the city to determine the need and feasibility of rapid testing in schools. A decision has not been made.

“We understand that uptake has been low elsewhere in the province so we really want to make sure that it’s a strategy worth implanting here,” said Joelle Martel, health promoter with the health unit.

“The testing would be done at home and only certain students would be eligible. So, it would only be eligible to students that are currently not identified as a high-risk contact who are not currently dismissed as an affected cohort or a husband it would only be available to students who don’t have symptoms.”

Currently, the Rainbow District School Board has outbreaks at Sudbury Secondary School and Redwood Acres Public School.

The Sudbury Catholic District School Board also has outbreaks at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School and Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Officials with the Sudbury Catholic District School Board said when there's an outbreak, the board's goal is to make the transition to virtual learning as quickly as possible.

“Currently when a class is dismissed by Public Health Sudbury & Districts, the transfer to remote learning begins immediately," the board said in a statement.

"Students and families are provided with the technology required for remote learning. Our goal is to pivot within 24 hours of the notice of dismissal.”

Officials with the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said for just individual students who are at home due to COVID isolation protocols, the teacher still has to not only teach the class in person, but also teach virtually, which can get difficult.

“Teachers are so happy to be back in school with their students but it’s becoming increasingly difficult as you have some kids who have to isolate so we provide work for them, but that means that we’re still providing work for the other children that are in front of us,” said Liana Holm, of Sudbury's Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

“So, it’s almost like doing double the work.”

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said the rapid testing in schools could help identify any additional cases among individuals who do not have COVID symptoms.