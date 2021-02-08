Ottawa Public Health says a weekend rapid asymptomatic testing blitz of local students and their families found several presumptive positive cases.

Schools in areas of the city where there have been higher rates of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks were selected to participate in the program. Individuals without any COVID-19 symptoms or any known high-risk exposure to COVID-19 were tested.

OPH said, of the 175 people tested on Saturday and Sunday, eight had positive results, which must still be confirmed by a lab test.

"While rapid testing allows for same day results, it also requires confirmation with a lab-based test which was also available on site," a statement from Ottawa Public Health said. "These individuals will stay home until confirmatory lab-based results are received and if confirmed positive, they will complete their isolation period. The individuals and their families are being supported by Ottawa Public Health case managers."

The eight presumptive positive cases out of 175 tests means an approximately 4.5 per cent positivity rate. The city's current seven-day average is 1.6 per cent for the week of Feb. 1 to 7.

Last week, Ottawa Public Health published a report on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the city's school system in the fall. While the report suggested that a majority of school attendees, including students, teachers, and staff, acquired their COVID-19 infections outside of the school environment, the report also noted that testing levels dropped after an initial surge in September, meaning some transmission likely went undetected.

In a statement, OPH said COVID-19 testing centre capacity has been increased with the reopening of schools, and same-day appointments are currently available for Ottawa residents.

OPH also said it and its partners would continue to identify opportunities for school-based testing to facilitate access and reduce barriers for students and staff to get tested at or near their school. This kind of testing is not open to the general public and so the locations of school-based testing are not communicated broadly. The information will be shared by school administrators to students and families.