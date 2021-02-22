Rapid testing is underway after the faster-moving COVID-19 variant was detected at seven schools in the Fraser Health region.

Five public schools and one independent school in Surrey and one public school in Delta have been impacted so far.

Surrey

AHP Matthew Elementary - Jan. 26, 27 and 29

Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary - Feb. 3-5, 8-12

Surrey Traditional Elementary - Feb. 4, 5 and 8

James Ardiel Elementary - Feb. 8, 10 and 11

Tamanawis Secondary - Jan. 26 to Feb. 8

Gobind Sarvar (Independent) - Feb. 8-9

Delta

Hellings Elementary - Feb. 2-4

Fraser Health says it’s investigating all cases of the variant B.1.7.7, and to date, most appear to be linked to community transmissions.

“Only those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts need to be tested and have been contacted. The schools will remain open,” wrote the health authority in a release.

The Surrey School District says 10 classes of students and 50 staff members have had to self-isolate home, for a total of 293 impacted people.

“Fraser Health has taken the exceptional measures of isolating so many classes as they have and I think that’s a good precaution, but I’m like anyone else, of course I’m nervous,” said Jordan Tinney, superintendent for Surrey Schools.

Tinney says impacted and students and staff are undergoing rapid testing, with the results expected on Wednesday.

He believes those results will be a good indicator as to whether the current health and safety protocols are working, or if they need to be ramped up to combat the fast-spreading variants.

“I think what’s concerning is the unknown. We have COVID and we put all these things in place and then you have a variant and you just don’t know,” Tinney told CTV News.

Parents at Woodward Hill Elementary were notified about the variant on Saturday.

“Once it hits the home, it can spread like wildfire. There is a lot of concern within our parent community about this variant,” said Cindy Dalglish, the parent advisory council (PAC) president.

Dalglish says she’s confident the school and the district are doing everything they can to protect the community, but would like to see a stronger mask mandate, particularly in elementary schools.

Her PAC has given out masks to students to try and encourage them to wear them as much as possible, but wants stricter rules from the provincial health officer.

Dalglish says Surrey is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 because of its dense population, and high number of essential workers and multi-generational families.

She’d like to see a more regional approach to enforcing rules in schools, where districts can create policies based on their own needs.

That sentiment is echoed by the Surrey Teachers’ Association.

“There’s certainly some people who think the school should have been closed and have everyone go to remote learning for the next three weeks until Spring Break. I think that should be a tool that’s used more often, “ said president Matt Westphal.

Westphal would like to see reduced capacity in schools to allow for more distancing when there’s a spike in exposures, especially in light of how quickly the new variants spread.

Fraser Health says the variant strain can transmit more quickly and easily but does not seem to cause more severe illness, nor interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines.