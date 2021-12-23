Rapid tests should be given to families visiting at-risk seniors, advocate says

B.C.'s seniors advocate is calling on the province to make COVID-19 rapid tests widely available for people to use before visiting loved ones at high risk of severe illness.

The statement from Isobel Mackenzie was released as the province reported its highest-ever daily case count with more than 14,000 new infections Wednesday.

Mackenzie also wants the government to reduce the requirement that at least six months must pass between someone's second dose of vaccine and their booster dose.

Provincial officials had announced plans earlier this week to expand the availability of rapid tests and booster shots starting next month.