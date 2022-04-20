Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at L.A. airport in 2021 shooting
Rapper A$AP Rocky was taken into custody Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said.
-
Proposed phosphorus recycling facility in Holland Marsh gets boost from provinceThe Ontario government announced a $24 million investment over the next three years to support a plan to build a facility in the Holland Marsh to reduce phosphorus pollution that flows into the Holland River and Lake Simcoe.
-
Hundreds still displaced by November floods in Merritt, B.C., recovery slowed by cold weatherHundreds of Merritt, B.C., residents are still displaced after flooding devastated the city last November.
-
Ottawa police test driving new Dodge Durango Enforcer cruiserThe service says you may see a Dodge Durango Enforcer cruiser with a Quebec licence plate on city streets until May 4.
-
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes could be close to a return; Nurse lists him as 'maybe'Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes could be close to a return.
-
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiryLawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
-
Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areasOverland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.
-
Pandemic parenting: the pleasures and pitfalls of relaxed health measures in AlbertaMothers who gave birth during the pandemic are still finding themselves adjusting to the "new normal," some with trepidation and others with joy.
-
Barrie celebrities hit the dance floor to raise money for children with disabilitiesLocal celebrities are putting on their dancing shoes for a friendly competition of fancy footwork for a good cause.
-
SGI warns of another text scam circulatingSaskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning customers about another scam circulating via text.