Rapper Ice Cube to perform at Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor has announced rapper Ice Cube will be performing in Windsor next year.

Ice Cube will hit the Colosseum stage on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director, and producer.

Known for penning lyrics on groundbreaking N.W.A songs like “Straight Outta Compton,” Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity to pursue one a solo music career. He has sold more than 10 million albums and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Ice Cube’s greatest hits include “It Was A Good Day,” “You Know How We Do It,” “Check Yo Self,” and “No Vaseline.” In 2018, Cube released his first solo album in eight years, Everythang’s Corrupt, his 10th solo album and 18th album overall.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10am.

Ice Cube is also known as an actor/producer. He was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

He’s produced the “Friday,” “Ride Along,” “Barbershop,” and “Are We There Yet?” franchises, as well as the critically acclaimed NWA biopic, “Straight Outta Compton.” Ice Cube has enjoyed star turns as a conflicted teen in “Boyz N The Hood, a greedy soldier in Three Kings, and an elite government agent in “XXX: State Of The Union.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 4. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase your presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.