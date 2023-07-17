Rappers Nelly and Sean Kingston coming to Sudbury this fall

Two big-name American rappers -- Nelly and Sean Kingston -- are performing at Sudbury Arena this fall, the city says.

The Oct. 5 concert featuring Canadian hip-hop artist Peter Jackson was announced Monday morning in a news release.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 8 a.m.

Nelly is currently touring the U.S. with his country-influenced album Heartland. The Grammy Award winner is best known for songs like Country Grammar and Hot in Herre.

Kingston just finished touring around the U.S. with TLC, En Vogue and Shaggy. He is well-known for his hit songs Fire Burning and Beautiful Girls.

Sudbury is the first Canadian show announced for both artists.