Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with left ankle sprain
Staff
The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.
The Raptors say the injury happened in the third quarter of Toronto’s 133-118 win at Golden State on Sunday.
He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his condition will then be updated as appropriate.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto is in Los Angeles for back-to-back games against the Lakers on Tuesday and the Clippers on Wednesday.
Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and a team high-tying 1.4 blocks.
He's averaged 26.5 minutes in 36 games this season, all of them starts.
The 28-year-old Poeltl has scored in double figures 22 times and recorded 13 double-doubles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.
-
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday nightUpwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
-
Parking at meters and municipal lots in Windsor may become more expensive if proposed budget is approvedA recommendation in Windsor’s proposed 2024 budget to extend parking enforcement hours by three hours is being called “short-sighted” by the chair of the Downtown Windsor BIA.
-
Two arrested, two still wanted for Stratford jewelry store robberyTwo men have been charged with a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store on Jan. 3.
-
Out of commission: N.S. Commissionaires won't bid on Halifax bridge contractNova Scotia Commissionaires, who've had the contract to man the Halifax bridges for nearly 70 years, is not bidding for the job this time because an internal business analysis didn't add up.
-
Toronto councillor wants city to look into 'potentially catastrophic' demonstrations on Highway 401 overpassA Toronto city councillor wants the city to look into what it can do about protests on Highway 401 overpasses before a 'catastrophic accident' takes place.
-
Peterborough store clerk charged following confrontation with baseball bat-wielding robber: policeA 22-year-old convenience store clerk from Peterborough has been charged following a confrontation with a baseball-bat wielding robber.
-
Moose Jaw police search for Christmas break-in bandit after business loses $12,000Police in Moose Jaw are searching for the suspect in a holiday break-in at a local business.
-
Calgary visual artist Jayne Hajnoczky featured in National GeographicJayne Hajnoczky's photos of Canadian plants and insects are in the first section of National Geographic's January 2024 issue.
-
Halifax cracking down on residents filling in local waterwayA proposal aims to cut down on infilling at the Northwest Arm in Halifax.