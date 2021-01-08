Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will sit out Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, with the team citing "personal reasons" on the pre-game injury report.

The six-time all-star has started all seven games this season for the Raptors, including Wednesday's 123-115 loss against the Phoenix Suns.

Lowry was hit in the face during the fourth quarter against the Suns while trying to defend Deandre Ayton. He stayed down for a minute but returned to the game and finished with 24 points.

The 34-year-old veteran is third on the team in scoring and first in assists this season, averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 assists per game this in a team-high 37 minutes of floor time.

The Raptors (1-6) enter Friday's game on a three-game losing streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 8, 2021.