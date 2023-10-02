Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Knicks lawsuit: 'Go figure'
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dismissive of a lawsuit brought against his team by the rival New York Knicks.
The Knicks filed suit against the Raptors, their new head coach Darko Rajakovic and a former Knicks scouting employee in late August, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
New York is seeking unspecified damages and a ban on the further spread of the Knicks' trade secrets.
The lawsuit claims that secrets including scouting and play frequency reports, along with a prep book and a link to valuable software, had been downloaded thousands of times by Raptors employees.
Ujiri was asked about the lawsuit at a news conference in downtown Toronto this morning.
“There has been one time a team has sued a team in the NBA. One time. Go figure,” said a terse Ujiri.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 monthsProvincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working thereTwo Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
Canada falling behind in clean agriculture investments: reportA new report published by RBC shows Canada’s agricultural producers aren’t getting the same support in embracing climate-smart agriculture as in other top food producing countries.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crashThe New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-WaterlooKitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Retirement homes seeking volunteers to serve as companions for residentsFor some seniors living in retirement homes, their only companion — outside of staff — can be volunteers who visit them one or two hours a day.
-
Windsor police investigator testifies in London, Ont. truck attack trialAt the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.