Rare beetle infestation forces small town Sask. rink to shut down indefinitely

The Edenwold Memorial Rink says it has been forced to shut down for the remainder of the 2023-24 season thanks to the infestation of a rare wood-boring beetle found in the support beams of the building.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the board of the rink said the infestation came to their attention last week.

“Unfortunately, our engineer deemed the damage too severe for our doors to open for the 2023/24 season,” the post read. “For now we will be closed indefinitely.”

The post went on to say that work will be done with an engineer and contractor to try and find a feasible solution.

“We will not leave any stone unturned. The rink is the heart of our community and as your board, will do everything in our power to find a resolution.”

The Village of Edenwold, is located about 45 kilometres northeast of Regina.