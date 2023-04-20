'Rare' books on past royal coronations turn up in book sale donation piles

A used book sale is returning to Waterloo after a three-year hiatus and organizers say they have been overwhelmed with donations, including some books they say are “rare.”

Non-profit organization CFUW, formerly known as the Canadian Federation of University Women, said it has organized and operated the sale for the past 56 years.

"It will most definitely be a giant sale this year," said volunteer coordinator Donna Bowie.

"We didn't know what to expect after the three-year break, but we are well beyond the 50,000 or so items we usually receive. And this is only the first day for donation drop-offs."

Bowie said the donations have been piling up, including some rare finds on past royal coronations.

"We received two copies of The Illustrated London News Coronation Numbers, one from 1937 for the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and the other from 1953 for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II," said Bowie.

The books include coloured plates and articles dealing with various aspects of the two coronations, Bowie said.

CFUW is accepting used book donations until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The organization said it does not accept marked-up or damaged books, library discards, textbooks, magazines, periodicals, LPs, audiotapes, VHS tapes, encyclopedias, dictionaries, reference books or out-of-date travel, business, computer and tax guides.



The event has been held since 1964 and supports more than $50,000 in annual bursaries and scholarships for local students, the organization said.

The used book sale is happening on Friday at First United Church in Waterloo from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.