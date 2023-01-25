Rare Canadian stamp bought for $292,500 at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, dating back to before Confederation, sold for nearly $300,000 at an Ottawa auction.
The stamp, known as the 12-Penny Black, was printed in 1851 and features an image of Queen Victoria. It was the star attraction of a Sparks Auctions event held last Saturday.
Sparks Auctions General Manager Peter MacDonald said the buyer paid $292,500 for the rare piece of Canadiana. The final price includes the winning bid of $250,000 plus fees.
The identity of the buyer was not released, but MacDonald said he could report the buyer said, "The sisters are united."
In other words, the person who bought this stamp also purchased another identical stamp for $327,000 in 2017. They were, for many years, a pair on the same sheet.
"Philatecally, we're going to make a big deal out of this," said MacDonald.
Several other rare stamps sold at auction this past weekend, including a 3-pence beaver stamp for $13,500. The beaver stamps are recognized as Canada's first stamp and also the first in the world to picture an animal.
-
New Brunswick man charged after child pornography investigation: RCMPA New Brunswick man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by RCMP that began last fall.
-
‘You’re pretty much non-stop:’ Behind the scenes with Vancouver’s paramedics and dispatchersFirst there was the toxic drug crisis, then the COVID-19 pandemic, then a worker shortage. These compounding crises have put Vancouver's paramedics and dipatchers under unprecedented strain.
-
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebookedA Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Langley condo owners frustrated as repairs remain unfinished years after 2020 fireIt’s been a frustrating two and a half years for dozens of condo owners in Langley who remain in limbo after a massive fire destroyed their 49-unit building.
-
'A three-fold increase': Parks Canada urging people to not dump unwanted pets at Rouge ParkParks Canada is raising concerns about a “three-fold increase” in instances of unwanted animals being being dumped at Rouge Park.
-
Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespreadThe Manitoba government is set to announce a second, bigger round of financial aid to help people deal with the rising cost of living.
-
Calgary tech sector braces as layoffs arrive hereOn the past month almost 50,000 jobs across North America have disappeared in the technology sector, as both large and small companies axe workers to trim their costs.
-
Langford humanitarian group bringing medical supplies on next Ukraine tripThe first trip in late June focused on feeding those displaced by the war. This trip will focus on medical supplies, currently housed at the Langford Fire Hall. As well, an assortment of fire rescue equipment will be donated, including a Jaws of Life.
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrantWaterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.