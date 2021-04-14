rare Charitable Research Reserve performing prescribed burn on Wednesday afternoon

The rare Charitable Research Reserve will be carrying out a prescribed burn on about 18.5 hectares of land near Blair Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the reserve said they're working with the University of Guelph to "reset the clock" on habitat succession and "enhance the prairie ecosystem" in the area.

.@raresites is doing a prescribed burn near 999 Blair Road in Cambridge this afternoon. If you see smoke and flames *in this area* there’s no need to call 911. pic.twitter.com/wtDGKYB8rp

The burn is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The reserve area is an urban land trust and environmental institute in Waterloo-Wellington.