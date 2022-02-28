Rare coastal wolves reported at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C.

Royal Roads University (RRU) is warning visitors of recent wolf reports on campus, specifically reports of the Vancouver Coastal Island wolf.

This rare subspecies of grey wolf is generally found on Northern Vancouver Island. However, the university says there have been recent reports of the wolf being "seen and heard" on the RRU campus in Colwood, B.C.

Royal Roads encourages dog walkers to keep an eye on their pets while on campus, and is reminding people that dogs must be kept on leash while at the university at all times.

"This rule is more important now than ever to follow," said RRU safety and environment officer Richard Doyle in a release Monday.

"We want your canine companions to be safe," he said. "It’s also important to keep small children within arm’s reach."

Generally, wolves are shy and attacks are considered rare, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service. However, wolves may attack off-leash dogs, and two reports of wolves attacking pets in the Sooke, B.C., area were reported to conservation officers in January.

"Royal Roads’ campus is home to a number of the island’s wildlife," said Royal Roads CFO Cheryl Eason on Monday.

"Within the campus’ old growth forest you might spot cougars year-round, or black bears most summers. By following some simple safety guidelines, we can share this beautiful place with wildlife," she said.

While the university has received reports of Vancouver Coastal Island wolves on its 229-hectare campus, RRU says no confirmed sightings have occurred since June.

Royal Roads adds that security guards have heard howling at night, but have not seen the animal as of Monday.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says it's received no reports of wolf sightings on Royal Roads University land.