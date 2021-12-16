Rare Magic cards worth thousands of dollars stolen in Wingham break-in

Provincial police say someone stole rare Magic trading cards potentially worth thousands of dollars from a home in Wingham in November.

The break-in occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 at a residence on Patrick Street West.

According to police, the thief stole 30 cartons of Magic cards. They can "be quite valuable due to their rarity in production and utility in game play," a news release said. They range in value from pennies to thousands of dollars.

A clothing hamper and DVR recording box were also stolen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.