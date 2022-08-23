Rare Maud Lewis painting to make exhibition debut in Victoria
A rare painting by acclaimed Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis has been added to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria's ongoing retrospective of her work.
The 1967 painting Black Truck was bought by an anonymous buyer in May for a record-setting $350,000, the most ever paid for a painting by Lewis, shattering her previous sales record of $67,250.
The painting was previously owned by a London, Ont., couple who famously acquired it in a trade for grilled cheese sandwiches in the 1970s.
"We are thrilled that Black Truck is making its public exhibition debut at the AGGV," said Nancy Noble, the museum's CEO and director, in a news release Tuesday.
The painting depicts a springtime scene with daffodils, a yellow house and a man driving a black truck along a rural roadway.
The painting joins more than 130 others by Lewis at the AGGV exhibition, which has been extended until Oct. 30 due to popular demand.
"The public's response to the exhibition has been overwhelming and we look forward to welcoming many more fans of Maud Lewis before the closing in October," Noble said.
The exhibition was organized by the McMichael Canadian Art Collection with support from the federal government.
