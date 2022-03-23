Rare meteor believed to be the size of a basketball spotted in southern Manitoba
A rare sight was captured in the sky above southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan overnight.
A weather camera in Brandon captured a meteor streaking across the southern Manitoba sky northwest of the city.
The bright light can be seen falling through the air before disappearing behind distant houses. The meteor was also spotted in parts of North Dakota and southern Saskatchewan.
Scott Young, the planetarium astronomer at the Manitoba Museum, said normally meteors or falling stars are about the size of a grain of sand, but this one was different.
"The one that came in yesterday was probably more about the size of a basketball," he said. "So much, much bigger in size and that's why it became much, much brighter."
Young said the meteor burnt out above Humboldt, Sask., and any pieces left likely fell north of Regina.
He said once all the reports are in meteorite hunters will head out in search of anything that is left.
There have only been 13 meteorites recorded in Manitoba.
-with files from CTV's Simon Stones and Carie Willson
-
Here’s how many speeding tickets were issued at each Ottawa photo radar camera in 2021New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021.
-
-
Stoney Nakoda celebrates new transit service with free rides ThursdayA new transit system servicing Stoney Nakoda First Nation will celebrate its grand opening Thursday by offering free rides.
-
Networking event connects large and small businesses in TimminsIn-person networking events were the norm pre-pandemic and a popular way to build business relationships. That's why the Timmins Chamber of Commerce jumped at the opportunity to revive its Meet the Purchasers event.
-
Some B.C. parents could pay hundreds of dollars more for child care starting April 1Kelowna child-care operator Amanda Worms says she has been calling parents at her daycare centres all week, telling them they will have to pay $350 more in monthly fees starting April 1.
-
'It's going to be a lot of fun': Edmonton's Mini World Cup soccer tournament returnsThe opening ceremonies of the Mini World Cup were held Wednesday night, kicking off a two week soccer tournament in Edmonton.
-
'BC Effect' tourism campaign targets international visitors as industry hopes 2022 marks beginning of recoveryB.C.'s tourism sector is hopeful 2022 will be the year the industry's recovery from the pandemic's impact begins in earnest following eased travel restrictions, and is launching a strategic multi-million-dollar marketing campaign aimed at enticing critical international visitors back to the province.
-
Empowered Kids campaign launches in northern OntarioEmpowerment was the theme of a recent learning unit at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School in Sudbury.
-
B.C. politician receives death threats from strangerSurrey city councillor Brenda Locke confirmed to CTV News that she's been notfied by police that "credible threats" have been made against her.