Rare public incitement of hatred charges laid in N.S. noose incident

Greg Dean is keeping himself busy this summer with his landscaping business, but he'll never forget being the target of a racist incident involving a noose last year.

Learning charges have now been laid in connection with that incident has brought some relief.

"It is bringing awareness to the situation," he says, "so at the end of the day, that is a good thing."

He and his spouse Cyndi Rafuse spoke out about the incident last August, days after a weekend family outing with their two young sons in the Chester Basin area took a disturbing turn.

The couple said several groups of teens approached the family while at a local lake and started staring at them. Then, they said, one of them started swinging a noose made out of what appeared to be fishing rope.

"And then my wife looked up and his friend had it," recalled Dean at the time, "and he was swinging it."

Shaken and worried for their safety, the family returned to the campground where they were staying. They recounted what had happened to the campground owner, who contacted Nova Scotia RCMP.

The couple said the RCMP came to talk to them the next day and told them the incident "wasn't chargeable."

"To me, that's a death threat," said Rafuse, "and I'm a white woman. But to a Black man?"

"If my 13-year-old can understand that what they were doing was terrible to his father, then these 17-year-olds know that what they were doing is wrong," she added.

The RCMP did investigate, and nine months later, have charged two male teens for both public incitement of hatred, and willful promotion of hatred, under the Criminal Code.

The two are scheduled to appear in court in Bridgewater next month.

Canada's Youth Criminal Justice Act requires their identities remain under a publication ban.

While officials with Nova Scotia's Public Prosecution Service can't comment on the specifics of the case because it is before the courts, they do say these charges have not been laid very often in the province.

"Just in the past year, there have been at least six charges laid across Nova Scotia," explains Ingrid Brodie, Chief Crown Attorney of the western region.

That's out of the more than 40,000 charges laid under the Criminal Code in a typical year.

STRICT REQUIREMENTS MUST BE MET

She says it's also a relatively rare charge throughout the rest of Canada as well, partly because the charges have strict requirements that must be met in order to have the necessary approval of the Attorney General.

"Both public incitement of hatred and willful promotion of hatred require a fairly intensive investigation," she says.

Both charges must involve public statements inciting hatred "against any identifiable group…. where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace."

Brodie says the courts have also determined "hatred" must meet a very specific definition.

"That the hatred that's being communicated be intense, that it be extreme," she explains, "and that to some extent that it almost demonstrates an aggressive or almost dangerous motive."

As co-chair of the Public Prosecution's equity and diversity committee, Brodie says the office is making a concerted effort to strongly prosecute cases involving racism as a public deterrent. She says members of the committee – which focuses on race-based issues in the justice system – often advise Crown Attorneys, and sometimes even law enforcement, on just what the law requires.

"We have to build the capacity of individual Crowns to understand and identify racism issues in cases," Brodie says, "because it's not just these types of (charges) … There can be other cases of racial profiling or other racism issues …"

"We want to be sure that we are finding these cases and putting a lens of cultural competency on the cases," she adds.

While Greg Dean is relieved to see the charges laid, he knows that alone won't wipe out racism in Nova Scotia.

But, for the sake of his 10-year-old Black son who was with him when the incident occurred, he says he hopes it will help.