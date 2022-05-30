Rare 'spirit moose' spotted in northern Ontario

A woman from Chapleau, in northern Ontario, recently had an exciting encounter with a rare moose as she was driving down the highway.

Carole Vallieres told CTV News it is the second time she has seen what is known as a 'spirit moose,' a small population of animals with unique colouring due to their partial or all-white fur.

Often mistaken for being albino, the animals appear white as a result of a similar condition called leucism, a partial loss of pigmentation in the skin and hair. However, they don't have red eyes.

Because they are rare, 'spirit moose' that are at least 50 per cent white are protected from hunting by the province.

Vallieres said she saw a mostly-white female moose with one brown spot on its side and this time stopped to record a video of the majestic creature.