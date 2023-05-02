RARE VIDEO: From North Battleford to the NFL; A Rider draft pick who excelled down south

Saskatchewan has produced some incredible football talent over the years, but few have reached the heights of one man from North Battleford.

Rueben Mayes went from small town Saskatchewan to the bright lights of the National Football League.

And CTV has some rare footage of Mayes, who put defences on alert every time he was on the field.

Mayes played football at North Battleford Comprehensive High School. And he would eventually catch the eye of the NCAA ranks.

The tough, hard-hitting running back would go on to play for Washington State where he would become an all-American.

The professional leagues came calling in 1986. The CFL draft that year is considered one of the deepest ever, as three of the first nine players taken in the first round would suit up for NFL teams.

Mayes was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

At the time, he was considered one of the best football players ever produced in Canada — so good the New Orleans Saints selected him 57th overall in the 1986 NFL draft.

Mayes made an immediate impact with the Saints, racking up 1,353 yards on the ground and scoring eight touchdowns.

He was named offensive rookie of the year, and selected for the Pro Bowl.

Mayes had another Pro Bowl season in 1987, but saw his production drop off in the 1988 season.

Then, he ran into injury trouble and missed the 1989 season.

He came back in 1990, but was not able to reproduce the success he saw earlier in his career.

Mayes would play his final two seasons in Seattle before calling it a career.

In total, Mayes would gallop for 3,484 yards on the ground and 23 touchdowns.

There are likely many Rider fans who are left to wonder what could have been had Mayes elected to play in Saskatchewan.

In 2022, he was inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.