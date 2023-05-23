Rare Video: Saskatoon's second NHL bid that almost materialized

Many people know of the historic drive to relocate the St. Louis Blues to Saskatoon, and how it almost worked.

But few people know about the second effort to bring a team to Saskatoon, this time through expansion.

CTV Saskatoon has uncovered rare footage from 1990 of Bill Hunter showcasing an expansion bid package he received from the NHL, complete with a cover letter signed by NHL President John Ziegler.

“These documents should be read with care. Your responses should be accurate and complete, with appropriate exhibits designed to expedite the processing of your application,” the letter reads.

The package included a list of requirements and instructions for bidders, the NHL constitution, benefits of NHL membership and an application form.

This time, an arena in Saskatoon was already built, known today as Sasktel Centre.

It would require additional seats, and skyboxes for an NHL bid.

Reports at the time said Hunter and his group had raised $50-million towards the NHL expansion fee, but he needed $20-million more and the deadline was approaching.

Hunter said he turned to the province, but the government turned down his request.

His Saskatoon NHL expansion bid crumbled, and no formal application to the NHL was made.

The NHL would later award expansion teams to two cities. Ottawa and Tampa Bay would begin play in the 1992-93 season.