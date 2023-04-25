Rare video: The only time the CFL draft was ever held in Saskatchewan (and no, it wasn't Regina)

It’s a part of CFL history that most people may not remember or know about, and CTV has rare footage that has not seen the light of day in decades.

We went to our archives and found video of the only time the CFL draft was ever held in Saskatchewan.

It’s footage from March 11, 1995, when the CFL college draft was held in Saskatoon as part of marketing leading up to the 1995 Grey Cup, which would be played in Regina for the first time.

Back then, the league had a big stage, with a giant draft board, tables with team logos, curtains, podiums and banners.

We even found some footage of the TSN reporter that was in the city to cover it. Mark Bunting looks great, and not one bit chilly, in the old-style TSN sport coat (remember, it’s winter in Saskatchewan).

That year, Tom Nutton was picked first overall by Hamilton. The Saskatchewan Roughriders first pick was linebacker Troy Alexander, who would stick with the team for three seasons.

The Riders draft contingent also included Dwayne Provo, Rob Lazeo, and U of S Huskies lineman Gene Makowsky as well as Huskies quarterback Brent Schneider.

It was also here that we learned free agent Quarterback Matt Dunigan would be signing with a new CFL expansion team in Birmingham, Alabama (yeah, it was a different time).

The CFL draft event was considered a big success, but to this date remains the only time it was ever held in Saskatchewan.