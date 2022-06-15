Rare white raven makes miraculous recovery at Vancouver Island wildlife centre

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) is treating another sacred white raven of the Oceanside, B.C., area after it was found clinging to life last month.

The bird was found in the Errington area of Vancouver Island at the beginning of May.

It was malnourished, riddled with infection and was in worse condition than the first white raven that the centre ever treated just last year.

Due to the bird's friendly personality and the fact that the centre now has a blueprint on how to treat the animal, the new white raven has a made a miraculous recovery and is now healthy.

"This bird came back a lot quicker even though he was worse off," said Derek Downes, animal care supervisor at NIWRC.

"The stress of treatment didn’t seem to affect him nearly as much just because of his demeanor," said Downes.

The NIWRC adds that the sacred white raven won't be returning to the wild because of its leucism ailment, which strips melanin from the bird and is not beneficial for survival.

But, because of his friendly demeanor and personality, the centre is currently training the bird to be an ambassador.

"So far in his tenure with us he’s actively shown that he wants to be around people and that makes for a really great tool for education," said Downes.

The future new star doesn’t have a name yet, and the centre is looking for something that represents its personality.