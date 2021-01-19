Break-ins have become commonplace at the food bank in Woodstock.

Countless mornings have been spent cleaning up outside as donation bins, storage barns, and refrigerated vehicles have all been hit by petty thieves.

"There was like 40 bags that I had to bag back up again in order to bring them in for us to go through," said Roselee Nicholson, the Valley Food Bank supervisor. "Some of them get strewn outside. They leave it open, so the snow gets in and they get wet and we can't use them because we don't have a washer and dryer. We end up throwing them in the garbage which is a waste of stuff that people could use."

Break-ins have really taken off through the pandemic as the food banks doors have been closed to the public, but services are still going.

"Since COVID started, we have really had an increase and it's probably because we had to close our clothing bank down," said Sandra Olmstead, the executive director of Valley Food Bank. "When we closed down the clothing bank, we had nightly visitors. Some would take stuff and some would destroy the whole barn full of goods.

Olmstead says they area around the food bank is not highly visible, as they try to provide a measure of anonymity for their clients.

They do plan to ask the town for a street light in the area to help with surveillance.

"We've got an investigation regarding a theft and break and enter," said Const. Shaun Kimball, Woodstock Police. "Right now, we're doing extra patrols and the file is under investigation. If anyone had any information please contact the Woodstock Police or Crime Stoppers."

The Valley Food Bank services about 450 clients in the Woodstock area.

The hope is the break-ins won't affect the food bank's ability to help those who need it most.