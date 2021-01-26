The Calgary Flames decided to make a change to their power play this season.

And 24-year-old defenceman Rasmus Andersson was given the opportunity of a lifetime.

Andersson was moved to quarterback the No. 1 power play unit, replacing captain Mark Giordano.

Andersson says he always wanted the chance and now he’s getting it.

“I think a lot of it is the opportunity," he said.

"Obviously I play with a lot of skilled players on the power play and when you give pucks to them good things are going to happen and so I’m just going to keep doing that.”

It’s been a good start to the season for Andersson. He has a goal and three assists in the first four games.

Head coach Geoff Ward has been impressed with Andersson and he says a lot went into him being ready for the opportunity.

“I think it’s a combination of him working on his game extremely hard by himself,” Ward said.

“I mean, there’s something to be said about the unseen hours that an athlete puts in in terms of honing their craft. And I think he’s put in the unseen hours. And the other thing is, I think you get the opportunity to play with a little bit more skill and those things all help.”

Andersson is now in his third full season with the Flames and as the years have gone by, he’s gotten more and more comfortable.

Andersson believes he can add even more to his game. He says he wants to chip in more offensively.

“Maybe in the past I’ve been thinking about the all-around game but maybe it’s time for me to play my full register,” he said.

“You know obviously it has felt good in the beginning here but we are only four games in.”

Andersson and his teammates play the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night when they look to atone for Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Leafs.