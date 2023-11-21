Rasmus Andersson's overtime goal lifts Flames to 4-3 win over Kraken

After a terrible second period, the Calgary Flames could have easily shifted their focus toward the second stop on their lengthy road trip.

Instead, the Flames controlled the third period and found an equalizing goal before finally picking up an overtime victory.

Andrew Mangiapane scored the tying goal with 4:07 left in regulation, and Rasmus Andersson scored the winner 3:28 into overtime as the Flames rallied for a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

“Our second period wasn't good enough today. Sloppy. They were all over us,” Andersson said. “But we were down one goal on the road in the third we were just sticking with it and found a away to bring it to overtime.”

Mangiapane scored on a rebound past Seattle goalie Joey Daccord to pull the Flames even late. In overtime, Andersson had a clean chance saved by Daccord in the opening moments of the extra session. After Seattle was unable to get any of its chances past Dan Vladar in Calgary's net, Andersson cleaned up his own rebound on a wraparound attempt for the winner.

Andersson's goal was his third of the season. Elias Lindholm scored his fourth of the season 1:16 into the game and Jonathan Huberdeau scored on the power play midway through the first period.

Mangiapane's goal was the 100th of his career and Mikael Backlund picked up his 500th career point with an assist on Andersson's winner.

“I never maybe thought or expected myself to get to 500 points. ... Worked hard to get here today so I'm proud and excited by it,” Backlund said.

Vladar made 28 saves for the Flames as Calgary won for the third time in four games with the only loss in that stretch coming in a shootout. The Flames also improved to 6-0-0 all-time against the Kraken in Seattle, including a 6-3 win earlier this month.

Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann scored 2:04 apart in the second period to give Seattle a 3-2 lead. Vince Dunn added a goal and assist, but the Kraken have yet to win three straight games this season.

Eberle scored for the second straight game and now has seven points in five games. His backhanded shot off a scrum in front of net slid past Vladar to tie the game at 2-2 at 8:21 of the second.

Barely two minutes later, McCann scored his eighth goal off a slick redirection in front of goal of Adam Larsson's heavy slapshot. The puck caromed over Vladar's shoulder and spun into the net to give Seattle a 3-2 lead.

It was Seattle's eighth overtime game, but the third time the Kraken have lost in OT when leading after two periods.

“We got to find ways to win a little bit more,” Eberle said. “I don't know how many games we've had in overtime, seems like a lot, but we've got to find games to close out if we have leads and then find a way to come back and do it in OT.”

Daccord entered at the start of the second period for starter Philipp Grubauer and made 22 saves for Seattle.

Grubauer started the game and made five saves on seven shots in the period, but was on the bench when the second period started. Grubauer had a heavy collision with Calgary's Martin Pospisil early in the first period. Pospisil scored on a breakaway after Grubauer made the initial save, but the goal was immediately waved off for goalie interference.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Nashville on Wednesday.

Kraken: Host San Jose on Wednesday.