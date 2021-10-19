Rate of active cases in school aged children dropping

Recent data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit shows that the number of active cases in school aged children has dropped significantly as case numbers in general have declined over recent weeks.

Just a few weeks ago the rate of active COVID-19 cases in children aged 0-11 was the highest for any age group in the London region by a significant margain.

At a rate of 27.9 cases per 100,000 the age group of 0-11 remains the highest but only slightly. There are currently 18 active cases amongst that age group.

Meanwhile there are 36 active cases among those aged 40-64, however with a much larger population the rate remains lower at 22.5.

The age groups with the lowest active cases and rates are 65+ and 12-17-year-olds.

With just 11 active cases the rate for 65+ is 12.5 while the rate for teens is at 15.1 with only five active cases as of Wednesday morning.

Numbers across the board have shown significant decreases as London and Ontario as a whole has appeared to flatten the latest surge in cases largely driven by the Delta Variant.

Just four weeks ago cases appeared on the rise with incident rates for school aged children by and far the largest for the region.

At the time Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said the rates were on the rise but not due to school openings.

As the numbers in the general population have levelled off so too are the numbers among school aged children.

Towards the end of September, Lord Elgin Public School declared an outbreak after seeing double digit case numbers, however within two weeks those numbers resolved and the school has reopened.

There are still two active school outbreaks but there has not been an outbreak with as many cases as Lord Elgin.

As of Wednesday morning there are 12 active cases within area schools.