Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
With global temperatures on the rise, there’s no doubt that extreme weather events are becoming increasingly more common, whether it’s wildfires sparked by extreme heat in the United States, or torrential rains followed by massive floods in India and Bangladesh.
Still, it would be helpful to know how much more common these adverse weather events will become.
A new study conducted by researchers in the United States looks at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe. By analyzing several models to determine their accuracy over the last 40 years, researchers were able to develop a forecast for the future.
Based on their results, the world can expect to see a drastic increase in downpours over the years to come, explains CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin in this month’s Riskin Report.
