Ratha Yatra festival returns to Edmonton
Edmontonians came together Saturday for the first time since the pandemic to celebrate the Ratha Yatra festival.
It’s an annual global festival celebrating the Hindu deity Jagannatha, and here in the city, festival goers danced and sang as they pulled a colourful towering chariot-styled float through the streets near the Sri Sri Radha Govindaji Temple.
After the three-hour procession carrying a float with several statues of Hindu deities, they returned for a vegan and vegetarian feast and more music and dancing.
Chaitanya Guatam, who was at Saturday’s event, said the celebration is for everyone, and added that the name Jagannatha means ‘whole world’ or ‘whole universe’ in Sanskrit.
Vishal Sharma, who was also at Saturday’s event, said the procession represents God coming out for those who don’t have time to go to worship on a regular basis.
“He says, ‘If you don’t have time, don’t worry. I will come for you,’” said Sharma.
-
Calgarians recognize and celebrate Alberta’s varied cultural heritageThe artistic director of Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society says sharing Ukrainian culture through dance is important to him — especially on Heritage Day.
-
Michelle Wie West kicks off Shaw Charity Classic week at Canyon MeadowsAn LPGA icon, Michelle Wie West, came to Calgary to deliver a message to girls who have an interest in developing their golf game.
-
Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto policeA man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.
-
Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry cropThe blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
-
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
'It's a reminder of the work we still need to do': celebrating Emancipation DayAugust 1st is Terry Fox Day this year in Manitoba, but people are also celebrating Emancipation Day across the province.
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvestRural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.
-
Cyclist struck on 16 Ave. late Monday afternoonA cyclist was struck by a vehicle late Monday afternoon in northwest Calgary.
-
Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat offers private tours to attract touristsThe Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat has joined with the Cochrane Tourism Association to provide private guided tours of the facility.