Caesars Windsor comes to an agreement

Caesars Windsor employees have ratified a tentative agreement by an overwhelming 93 per cent.

"It’s the highest it has ever been here at Caesars," says Dave Cassidy, present of Unifor Local 444, the union representing workers at the casino.

Under the new deal, union members will see wage increases over the next three years: 0.50 cents in the first year, 0.75 cents in the second year and 0.50 cents in the third.

New employees will receive a signing bonus: $1600 for full-time workers, $1200 for part-time and $675 for casual employees.

"That includes people on layoff," Cassidy explains the signing bonus. "If you were laid off on a full-time status, you’ll be receiving that money as well."

Approximately 600 Caesars Windsor workers remain laid off.

"Hopefully with the borders opening up we’re going to get that business back, and then we can continue to get back to some type of normalcy."

Cassidy also says there will also be a one per cent pension increase.

"There was not one concession in this collective agreement."

"We would like to commend Unifor Local 444 and the entire bargaining team for their respectful and productive efforts in an agreement that is mutually beneficial for both, while balancing and recognizing the challenges our business has faced over the past few years. Our focus will continue to be on delivering great service as our business ramps back up and we continue to welcome back more of our valued guests," says Kevin Laforet, Caesars Entertainment president.

