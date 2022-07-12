‘Rats, garbage, and fires’: Vacant city-owned BRT properties on Wellington Rd. attracting squatters

Residents along the Wellington Road Gateway portion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, are dealing with squatters in vacant properties.

Until this past weekend, the backyard of three boarded-up homes at Wellington Rd. and Grand Ave. had what looked like a landfill in the backyard collected by the homeless living there.

“There were nights where people were bringing grocery carts full of stuff,” says Michael Doe, a property owner near the corner.

“There were people abusing drugs and they had five-foot fires by the garage. I called non-emergency and just nothing seemed to happen.”

Doe was shocked when after weeks of calling the City of London By-Law, and being transferred to London Police Service, then back to the city, the area was finally cleaned up over the weekend.

The men contracted to clean up the properties say they removed four dump trucks worth of garbage and found approximately 50 rats among the piles.

“The city owns these properties, and they need to make sure these things don't happen,” says Doe.

The City of London is acquiring and demolishing 50 properties to support realigning the road for BRT. Construction of that S-curve is not slated for another three-to-four years.

“So far, the city has acquired 22 properties and of those, 10 have been demolished and five are in the queue to be taken down,” says Jennie Dann, director of construction and infrastructure services with the City of London.

Those three particular houses have been purchased by the city, and neighbours say they’ve been vacant for months now. They are boarded up, and in the pre-demolition stage according to Dann.

“As soon as we can we're trying to get those properties knocked down for those that are vacant and are going through that pre-demolition process,” says Dann.

She says they need about eight weeks to disconnect utilities and salvage usable contents. They then need another six-to-eight weeks for the contractor to get locates and complete the demolition.

“We really try to go through all of those steps as quickly as we can, so we make sure that we're leaving homes vacant for as short a period as we can,” says Dann.

Security has been patrolling the area to identify any potential safety or security issues and the Dann says the city has regularly been removing garbage and debris.

“We’re really trying to make sure that those that haven't come down yet and are vacant that we're keeping a really close eye on,” says Dann.

However, Doe doesn’t believe that is true based off his calls for nearly a month, and the piles of garbage accumulated behind the homes, and billboards located at his corner.

“If you go south along Wellington, you'll notice that a lot of the houses are being worked on and they are doing a great job,” says Doe.

“It's just unfortunate that our cities are residing in these places. It's going to be it's going to be a home for a lot of people that don't have homes until they take care of it.”