Rats! Ottawa's 311 line receives hundreds of calls for rats

Rats are causing concerns for Ottawa residents this summer.

The city of Ottawa is dealing with a spike in calls to its 311 service this year for rats on private property and in sewers.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 6, Ottawa's 311 service received 576 service requests regarding rats. Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa and CTV Morning Live shows the city received 645 complaints about rats in all of 2020, and 410 requests in 2019.

Neighbourhood Facebook groups have been buzzing with complaints about rats so far this summer. One person said on the Heron Park Community Association Facebook page that this year was the first time in the 25 years of living in the neighbourhood that they've seen rats. Another person claimed they've trapped 100 rats so far this year.

The city says staff from Ottawa Public Health, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS), and Public Works and Environmental Services work closely to ensure the right service is deployed in response to calls received by 311.

Ottawa Bylaw will investigate service requests regarding rodents on private property, under the Property Standards Bylaw.

"BLRS does not engage in live trapping or other removal activities. Rather, based on an inspection, and as warranted, an Order is issued under the Property Standards Bylaw requiring the property owner to remedy the situation accordingly, including making repairs that would prevent the entry of vermin," said Jennifer Therkelsen, Acting Director of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services in a statement to CTV News Ottawa and CTV Morning Live.

"Alternatively, a Notice of Violation may be issued requiring the property owner to cut long grass, or remove exterior waste and debris from the property that may serve to attract rodents."

RATS IN SEWERS

The City of Ottawa says there have been no major impacts to its sewer infrastructure due to rats.

"If rodents are observed to be living or travelling within the sewers, Public Works and Environmental Services will bait sanitary sewers to address the problem," said Marilyn Journeaux, Director of Waste Services.

TIPS FOR DEALING WITH RATS

Ottawa Public Health provides information on how to inspect, prevent and respond to rats.

The five-steps include cleaning up clutter on your property, don't make your garbage their food and sealing cracks and small holes into buildings to shut rats out.

With files from CTV Morning Live's Kimberley Gale