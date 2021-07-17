Rattlers lose their eighth game after facing Guelph Nighthawks on Friday

The Rattlers dropped their eighth game of the season losing 90-74 to the Guelph Nighthawks Friday night at the Sasktel Centre.

The game was heavily contested through most of the first two quarters before the team was held scoreless through the first five minutes of the third.

Saskatchewan struggled from beyond the arc shooting by only 25 per cent.

Jakeenan Gant made his return to the lineup after going down earlier this month from an ankle injury.

Mambi Diawara provided a bright spot for the team leading them in with 17 points.

The Rattlers will look to get their first victory of the season July 19 when the team heads to Niagara to take on the (3-3) River Lions.