Rattles sold at Canadian dollar stores recalled due to choking threat
A toy purchased at dollar stores by tens of thousands of Canadians is being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.
The Chikitoe plush dinosaur measures approximately 16.5 centimetres in height, and was sold in green, orange, purple and blue.
A rattle in the shape of a small ball is contained in the toy’s stuffing, and it could pose a choking hazard if it comes loose, the recall said.
It was sold at Dollarama stores, and approximately 169,000 were purchased in Canada.
According to a Health Canada recall notice, the company has received a single report of an incident in Canada, as of March 1. There are no reports of injuries.
The notice warned that consumers should immediately stop using the plush dinosaur immediately. They should return it and will receive a refund from Dollarama.
The plush dinosaur was sold from September 2021 to January 2023.
For more information, owners of this product can contact Dollarama by telephone at 1-888-365-4266, or by email at Client@Dollarama.com.
