Rave, then nap: Vancouver theatre invites families to early morning dance party

A new rave series is kicking off in Vancouver this weekend, offering families the opportunity to cut loose and make community connections before nap time.

Carousel Theatre for Young People will be hosting a “baby rave” on Saturday, with DJ Softieshan tapped to start the free party at 9 a.m.

The Sept. 9 rave is the first of several planned for upcoming year, following a successful soft launch last year.

Jennica Grienke, Carousel’s artistic director, says people lined up around the block for the debut event, which was held indoors and attracted nearly 300 attendees.

She’s hopeful that events like these can encourage connection after the pandemic caused so much isolation.

“We were told not to go out, not to connect, not to gather. Now that we’re sort of on the other side of things, we’re seeing kids who haven’t socialized the same—and parents too,” Grienke told CTV News on Friday.

“This is our answer to that. We’re inviting everyone and removing barriers so everyone can access this offering,” she added.

The event is advertised online as “a fun-filled environment for the young and the young at heart,” where families can “connect to their own personal rhythm and creative movement.”

Grienke says the music will feature family-friendly, top 40 hits from the past three decades.

Stroller parking, snacks and face painting will also be available for baby ravers. The dance party is also a wheelchair-accessible event.

There’s no cost to attend this rave, however, Grienke emphasized that the theatre is a charity and will gratefully accept any donations from those with the means to support its regular programming.

People are welcome to drop in and leave whenever they please before the party ends at 11:30 a.m.

Two more baby raves are scheduled to happen in the coming months—one on Oct. 29 and another on Feb. 19.

On those dates, the theatre at 1411 Cartwright St. will transform into Club Carousel from 9 a.m. to noon.