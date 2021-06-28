Raven causes power outage for thousands in St. Albert, northwest Edmonton

A series of unplanned power outages left more than 9,000 people without power in St. Albert and northwest Edmonton on Monday.

According to Fortis Alberta, approximately 9,010 customers were without power when an outage occurred around 2:20 p.m.

Fortis Alberta told CTV News Edmonton that after performing a series of inspections, the cause of the outage was determined to be a raven making contact within AltaLink’s North Calder Substation.

Residents in Lacombe Park along St. Albert Trail, southwestern Erin Ridge, Woodlands, Kingswood, western portions of Goodridge Corners, Akinsdale, Pineview, Kingswood, Forest Law, Sturgeon, Heritage Lakes, parts of Erin Ridge, and Braeside had lost power.

Power was restored to Heritage Lakes and the Riel area of St. Albert around 3:10 p.m.

All other neighbourhoods in St. Albert had their power restored by 5:10 p.m.

The Mistatim Industrial and Rampart Industrial areas of northwest Edmonton lost power around 2:22 p.m. According to EPCOR, 363 customers were without power.

Power was restored to all of the affected areas of northwest Edmonton after 3 p.m.

A heat wave continues to pound Western Canada, including the Edmonton area.

Edmonton broke the record for hottest temperature recorded in city for June 28 after reaching 32.6 degrees. The previous record was set in 2015 and was 32.2.

The all-time record for hottest temperature experienced in Edmonton is 37.2 degrees and was set on June 29, 1937.

It's a record! 32.6 and climbing in #yeg ... that breaks the old record of 32.2 from 2015. #yegwx