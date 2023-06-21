RAW INTERVIEW: What PGA Champ Nick Taylor said in Saskatoon in 2012 about his goals

It’s rare you come across something that can really take you back in time, but what we found in our CTV archive room was too good to be true.

A raw interview with Nick Taylor, talking to our Jeff Rogstad, discussing his golf aspirations.

Of course, neither a much younger looking Nick, or Jeff, knew what was to happen 11 years later.

Golf fans across the country can still vividly remember the 72-foot eagle putt that made Nick Taylor the Canadian Open champion.

When Taylor was in Saskatoon talking to CTV News in 2012, the PGA was still just a dream.

A dream that came true.