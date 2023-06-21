RAW INTERVIEW: What PGA Champ Nick Taylor said in Saskatoon in 2012 about his goals
It’s rare you come across something that can really take you back in time, but what we found in our CTV archive room was too good to be true.
A raw interview with Nick Taylor, talking to our Jeff Rogstad, discussing his golf aspirations.
Of course, neither a much younger looking Nick, or Jeff, knew what was to happen 11 years later.
Golf fans across the country can still vividly remember the 72-foot eagle putt that made Nick Taylor the Canadian Open champion.
When Taylor was in Saskatoon talking to CTV News in 2012, the PGA was still just a dream.
A dream that came true.
-
A new name for the SJAM and a bear spotted roaming around Ottawa's west end: Top 5 stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
St. Jacobs Market District hosts Sumer Social eventThe St. Jacobs Farmers' Market welcomed people into the evening Friday for a very special event.
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: reportA new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
-
Saskatoon police ask for help finding missing teenThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old.
-
Ottawa police seek to identify Barrhaven park sexual assault suspectOttawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of two separate sexual assaults in a Barrhaven park.
-
Arrest made in hit and run that killed 1-year-old boyA man wanted for a hit and run that killed a one-year-old boy on Thursday has been arrested.
-
Trails wet and muddy in national parks following snowy weekVisitors to a trio of national parks should expect to encounter wet and muddy conditions on a number of trails over the next few days.
-
Police investigate Halifax shooting, say it was ‘not random’Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a shooting early Saturday afternoon.
-
Petro-Canada outage at gas stations, on website, appPetro-Canada is experiencing an outage impacting gas stations in Ontario and halting customers from logging into its app and website.